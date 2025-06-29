United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Colonial River Investments LLC

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $101.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.57. The firm has a market cap of $85.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $148.15.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $133.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.26.

View Our Latest Report on United Parcel Service

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.