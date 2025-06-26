Madrona Financial Services LLC Has $964,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Family Management Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.2%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $211.97 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.82. The company has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

