iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Holdings Increased by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 60,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $155.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $129.38 and a 12 month high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

