LifeSteps Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $98.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.10 and a 1-year high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

