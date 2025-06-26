JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 764.68 ($10.45) and traded as high as GBX 784 ($10.71). JPMorgan Claverhouse shares last traded at GBX 782 ($10.68), with a volume of 74,191 shares trading hands.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 764.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 734.49. The stock has a market cap of £434.94 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.
JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.69%.
About JPMorgan Claverhouse
Great British dividends
The JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has been helping investors tap directly into the long-term growth potential of UK large cap stocks since 1963. The trust focuses on attractively valued, high quality stocks with the ability to generate consistent and growing dividends.
Key points
Expertise
• Managed by an investment team with long-standing UK equity experience, backed by the extensive resources of J.P.
