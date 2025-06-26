Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 853.78 ($11.67) and traded as high as GBX 919 ($12.56). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 889 ($12.15), with a volume of 342,819 shares traded.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 853.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 761.42. The stock has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.01, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 28.01 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fevertree Drinks had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 9.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Fevertree Drinks PLC will post 38.3184173 EPS for the current year.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

