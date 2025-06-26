Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.21 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 317.32 ($4.34). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.25), with a volume of 251,376 shares.
Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8%
The firm has a market capitalization of £90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,633.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.99.
Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.
Insider Transactions at Global Opportunities Trust
Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global Opportunities Trust
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Top 3 Bank Stocks to Watch as Fed Rate Cuts Loom
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Uber and Tesla Surge on Robotaxis, Analyst Touts Texas Rides
- What is a Dividend King?
- ASML Keeps Buying Back Its Own Stock—Chasing Discount and Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Global Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.