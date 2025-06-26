Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.21 ($4.07) and traded as high as GBX 317.32 ($4.34). Global Opportunities Trust shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.25), with a volume of 251,376 shares.

Global Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.8%

The firm has a market capitalization of £90.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,633.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 298.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 291.99.

Global Opportunities Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Global Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. Global Opportunities Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,631.58%.

Insider Transactions at Global Opportunities Trust

Global Opportunities Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Sandy Nairn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £28,200 ($38,529.85). Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

