Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.11. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 441,277 shares.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 1.9%
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.
About Liquidmetal Technologies
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells custom products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to various industries in the United States and internationally. The company provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.
