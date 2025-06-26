Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.31 ($1.93) and traded as low as GBX 136 ($1.86). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 136 ($1.86), with a volume of 18,416 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a market cap of £136.02 million, a P/E ratio of -100.24 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Carr’s Group (LON:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 5.10 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Carr’s Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carr’s Group plc will post 8.8356164 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carr’s Group plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Carr’s Group’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

