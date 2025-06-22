Avior Wealth Management LLC Purchases 638 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Twilio by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,262,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,235 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $301,258,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,146,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,602,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,190,000 after buying an additional 331,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Twilio by 1,292.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,129,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,101,000 after buying an additional 1,048,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $116.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.18. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -556.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.39.

In other Twilio news, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,564.64. The trade was a 10.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $216,931.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,714,470.50. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,719,065. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

