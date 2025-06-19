Korn/Ferry International (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.
Korn/Ferry International has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.
Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance
NYSE KFY opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Analyst Ratings Changes
KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.
Institutional Trading of Korn/Ferry International
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Korn/Ferry International Company Profile
Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.
