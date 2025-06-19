Korn/Ferry International (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 3rd

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd.

Korn/Ferry International has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Korn/Ferry International to earn $5.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Get Korn/Ferry International alerts:

Korn/Ferry International Stock Performance

NYSE KFY opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $59.23 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Korn/Ferry International ( NYSE:KFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KFY

Institutional Trading of Korn/Ferry International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 22.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 3.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 566.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after buying an additional 106,076 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Korn/Ferry International by 6.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 172,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,704,000 after buying an additional 11,020 shares during the period. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Korn/Ferry International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn/Ferry International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.