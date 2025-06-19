Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $6.14 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $130.33 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $105.18 and a 1 year high of $134.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.83 and its 200-day moving average is $127.11. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.3229 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

