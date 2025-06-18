Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Oxford Technology VCT 3 Stock Performance

LON OT3 opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4,375.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37. Oxford Technology VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.23).

Get Oxford Technology VCT 3 alerts:

About Oxford Technology VCT 3

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust plc specializes in start-up and early stage investments. The fund seeks to invest in unlisted companies, with a focus on companies in the science, technology, and engineering sectors. It targets investments in companies located in the United Kingdom, approximately within 60 miles of Oxford.

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Technology VCT 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Technology VCT 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.