Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3) Issues Earnings Results

Oxford Technology VCT 3 (LON:OT3 – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.50) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Oxford Technology VCT 3 Stock Performance
LON OT3 opened at GBX 0.07 ($0.00) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £4,375.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6.37. Oxford Technology VCT 3 has a one year low of GBX 3.50 ($0.05) and a one year high of GBX 17 ($0.23).
About Oxford Technology VCT 3
