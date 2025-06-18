Lifesci Capital Weighs in on Disc Medicine FY2025 Earnings

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) – Lifesci Capital issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Disc Medicine in a research note issued on Monday, June 16th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Katkhuda anticipates that the company will earn ($3.43) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Disc Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($4.07) per share. Lifesci Capital also issued estimates for Disc Medicine’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.

Get Disc Medicine alerts:

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Disc Medicine from $99.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ IRON opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $68.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 37.65 and a quick ratio of 37.65. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Disc Medicine

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 798.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 5,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $310,483.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,093,733.51. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Jacob Savage sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,250. This represents a 5.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,522 shares of company stock worth $1,440,351 in the last 90 days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Disc Medicine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Disc Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disc Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.