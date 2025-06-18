Planning Center Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Planning Center Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Planning Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $13,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,997,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,003,000 after acquiring an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 100,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 40,219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 594,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after acquiring an additional 19,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 149,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after acquiring an additional 20,294 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3%

DFGR stock opened at $26.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.