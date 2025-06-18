Hemenway Trust Co LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,859 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSRGY. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestle by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B purchased a new stake in Nestle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nestle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nestle by 11.4% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 983,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,294,000 after acquiring an additional 100,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Nestle by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 78,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Nestle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nestle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Nestle Stock Performance

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $101.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Nestle SA has a 12 month low of $80.11 and a 12 month high of $109.31.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

