Bfsg LLC Has $108,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bfsg LLC lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after buying an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after buying an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,377,707,000 after buying an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $207,340,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.55.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $108.00 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.69 and a 52-week high of $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $102.49.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.82, for a total value of $249,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,537,578.68. This represents a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.17, for a total value of $330,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,908.56. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,236,245. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

