Top Blockchain Stocks To Follow Today – June 14th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Riot Platforms are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement, or support blockchain technology and its applications. These firms may include blockchain platform developers, cryptocurrency miners, and service providers offering blockchain-based solutions. Investing in blockchain stocks gives shareholders exposure to the growth and adoption of decentralized ledger systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $15.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $215.54. The company had a trading volume of 53,639,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,788. The stock has a market cap of $602.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $216.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.62.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

NASDAQ APLD traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.18. 62,025,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,617,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 6.08. Applied Digital has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $7.64.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of Riot Platforms stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $9.72. The stock had a trading volume of 39,133,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,365,094. Riot Platforms has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $15.87. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

