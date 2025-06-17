Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $65.74 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.10%.

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,138.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 830.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

