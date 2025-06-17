Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 28,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after acquiring an additional 15,288 shares during the period. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 18.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,710 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,052 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $210.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.49. The stock has a market cap of $589.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $216.60.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 427,366 shares of company stock valued at $80,183,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Westpark Capital upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.32.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

