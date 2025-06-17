Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Reduces Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $9,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 241.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $257,418.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,920. The trade was a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Page sold 7,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total transaction of $1,162,523.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,835,651.08. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 2.5%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $162.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.40. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.