Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Sells 165 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.1%

IBB opened at $127.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.27 and a 200 day moving average of $130.23.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.