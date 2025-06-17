Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) EVP Kathleen A. Reardon Sells 6,438 Shares

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total transaction of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Dollar General Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $135.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.04.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 279.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

