Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires 101 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $807.62 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $777.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $801.77. The stock has a market cap of $765.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

