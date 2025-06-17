Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Makes New $214,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Humana by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Humana from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded Humana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Humana from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.24.

HUM stock opened at $235.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.98. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.45 and a twelve month high of $406.46. The firm has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The firm had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

