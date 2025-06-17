Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Takes $262,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NDVR Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.89.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $115.06 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.47 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average is $113.68.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

