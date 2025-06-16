FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,844,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,644,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PPLT opened at $112.01 on Monday. abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $82.35 and a 52-week high of $118.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.85.

The abrdn Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses, using platinum bullion. PPLT was launched on Jan 8, 2010 and is managed by Abrdn.

