Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Bought by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,044 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 5.5% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Claris Advisors LLC MO owned approximately 0.15% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $14,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optivise Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hardin Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc now owns 138,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $43.25.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

