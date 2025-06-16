BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,503 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,111,000 after buying an additional 2,448,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,211,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,684,000 after buying an additional 1,261,772 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 4,544.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,120,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $29,237,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $25,805,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.36.

BridgeBio Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $39.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 1.10. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $41.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Maricel Apuli sold 1,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $39,511.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,577.89. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $2,765,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,948,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,449,240.89. This trade represents a 1.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,396,474 shares of company stock worth $219,332,971. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

