FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 546 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 188.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 43.1% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $409,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 12.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 1.7% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.14.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total transaction of $3,550,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.93, for a total transaction of $5,204,832.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,589 shares in the company, valued at $32,782,750.77. This trade represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $478.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.74 and a twelve month high of $624.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $466.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.27. Synopsys had a net margin of 36.12% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Synopsys’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

