RMR Wealth Builders Sells 2,504 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

RMR Wealth Builders cut its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 304.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $618.14 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $32.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

