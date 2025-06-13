RMR Wealth Builders Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Certuity LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.31.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $280.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $167.23 and a twelve month high of $283.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.34.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $14.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

