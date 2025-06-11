ECN Capital Corp. (ECN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 13th

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

ECN Capital Price Performance

TSE:ECN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$2.55. 80,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,139. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$1.60 and a 52 week high of C$3.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.13. The firm has a market cap of C$511.74 million, a P/E ratio of -11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at ECN Capital

In related news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,080.00. 18.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp is a financial business service provider. It originates, structures and manages financial products and provides advisory services for financial institutions. The company’s operating segment includes Service Finance – Home Improvement Loans; KG – Consumer Credit Card Portfolios and Related Financial Products; Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.