What is Atrium Research’s Estimate for CVE:SCZ Q1 Earnings?

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Free Report) – Atrium Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Atrium Research analyst B. Pirie now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Santacruz Silver Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Atrium Research also issued estimates for Santacruz Silver Mining’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Up 5.0%

Shares of CVE SCZ opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. Santacruz Silver Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.25 and a 12 month high of C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$262.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.15.

About Santacruz Silver Mining

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

