Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$343,035.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.10 per share, with a total value of C$343,035.00.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$89.02 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$89.73. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.23. The company has a market cap of C$50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
