Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Purchases C$343,035.00 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Director Kevin Strain acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.10 per share, with a total value of C$343,035.00.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$89.02 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of C$64.38 and a 12 month high of C$89.73. The company has a current ratio of 92.19, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$83.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.23. The company has a market cap of C$50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$83.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$94.00 to C$89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$86.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.