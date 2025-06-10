Range Financial Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Range Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Range Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 157,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,389,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,297,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after buying an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.0%

GPI opened at $431.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $426.92. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $279.86 and a one year high of $490.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.68 by $0.49. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.49 EPS. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $463.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Guggenheim cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $495.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.57, for a total value of $654,184.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,350,008.20. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

