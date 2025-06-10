Restore plc (LON:RST) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 13th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, July 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 90.0% increase from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RST opened at GBX 253 ($3.43) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £339.73 million, a P/E ratio of 89.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35. Restore has a twelve month low of GBX 207 ($2.81) and a twelve month high of GBX 290 ($3.93). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 238.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.79.

Restore (LON:RST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported GBX 19 ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Restore had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 1.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restore will post 20.4953032 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 380 ($5.15) to GBX 400 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

In related news, insider Charles Skinner bought 44,438 shares of Restore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 225 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £99,985.50 ($135,500.07). Also, insider Dan Baker purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.37) per share, with a total value of £2,490 ($3,374.44). Corporate insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services to offices and workplaces in the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The company provides document management and recycling; document storage and retrieval; physical, seasonal, and on-site document scanning and IT; relocation; document collection and destruction services; data destruction and recycling of all types of IT assets, such as laptops, servers, and network equipment; recycling electrical waste; software imaging, physical installation, and asset tagging; and hardware and software upgrades and decommissioning solutions through repurposing, recycling, or destruction.

