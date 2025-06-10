Q3 Earnings Forecast for BBCP Issued By DA Davidson

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $93.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.75.

Concrete Pumping declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young acquired 49,507 shares of Concrete Pumping stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $256,941.33. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,622 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,408.18. This trade represents a 2.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 19,929 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 3.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 321,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Six Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 4.2% during the first quarter. Seven Six Capital Management LLC now owns 547,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

