Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 40.4% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE PIM opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $3.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
