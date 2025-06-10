Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,456,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 857,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,684,000 after acquiring an additional 442,225 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $19,639,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2,878.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 140,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,592,000 after purchasing an additional 135,626 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $5,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $96.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.51 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $131.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

