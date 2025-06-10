Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This is a 20.0% increase from Himalaya Shipping’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Himalaya Shipping stock opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Himalaya Shipping has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $9.27.

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.18 million. Himalaya Shipping had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.36%.

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

