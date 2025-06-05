Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 110 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the 4th quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,939 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $308,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.6%

EFG stock opened at $111.09 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $111.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.