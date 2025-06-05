NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NNN REIT by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in NNN REIT in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in NNN REIT by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 88,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NNN shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on NNN REIT from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $46.50) on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.46.

NNN REIT Stock Down 0.3%

NNN stock opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.92. NNN REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $49.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.20.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $230.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.68 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 45.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.41%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

