ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 69.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 104.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $557.95 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $405.08 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.95. The company has a market capitalization of $199.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total transaction of $260,725.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,879.38. This trade represents a 18.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,925.28. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,716 shares of company stock worth $12,831,288 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.05.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

