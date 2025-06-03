Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Position in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTAB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,810 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 56,471 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of HTAB stock opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $19.98.

About Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF

The Hartford Schroders Tax-Aware Bond ETF (HTAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Municipal Managed Money index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US investment-grade debt selected for tax-efficient cash flow. Investments include both taxable and tax-free debt, and the fund uses derivatives to supplement its tax-efficient strategy.

