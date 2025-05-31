Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 9,043 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $27.65.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.