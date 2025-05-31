Wolverine Trading LLC Buys Shares of 9,043 Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (BATS:ZJUL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Stock Performance
Shares of BATS ZJUL opened at $27.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July has a one year low of $25.86 and a one year high of $27.65.
Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July Company Profile
The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr July (ZJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.
