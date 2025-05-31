TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 767,792 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 82,256 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter worth about $146,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Stock Up 1.1%

TELUS stock opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 201.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TU. Cormark downgraded TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $20.25 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TELUS

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.