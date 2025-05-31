UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 936,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $9,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 343.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 183.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC increased its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 2.1%

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $10.03. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.77, a P/E/G ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.