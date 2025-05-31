Short Interest in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Increases By 395.7%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,700 shares, an increase of 395.7% from the April 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $285,250.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 761,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,683,466.40. The trade was a 3.40% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 74,350 shares of company stock worth $863,047.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 452,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of KYN stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.56. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $13.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

