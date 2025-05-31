UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $10.21 Million Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 393,393 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,306 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of First Hawaiian worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $28.80.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. First Hawaiian’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

